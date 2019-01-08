Bohemian Rhapsody wins Best Motion Picture Drama, Rami Malek breaks through

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Rami Malek attends "Bohemian Rhapsody" New York Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which depicted legendary act Queen and front man Freddie Mercury, scored Best Motion Picture drama at this year’s Golden Globes.

Woo hooo- the creme de la creme!

What’s even cooler is actor Rami Malek’s recognition for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Malek won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture drama.

In my opinion, this is his “Mama, I made it!” moment. Naturally, of course… because it’s the freakin’ Golden Globes.

Otherwise, you may have only known him from the television show Mr. Robot since he’s only done smaller prior.

Now you know him as the man who played Freddie. The best actor of the year.

I absolutely love the art of film and I’m thoroughly bummed that I haven’t seen Bohemian, yet.

It’s pretty much a crime at this point.

I was sure that A Star Is Born or Bohemian Rhapsody would win though! And now I know what is next on my watch list.