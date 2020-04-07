Brace Yourself For A New Tiger King Episode
If you haven’t watched the widely popular Netflix docu-series Tiger King yet… I’d almost tell you to save yourself.
But since a majority of us have already consumed the utter chaos, it’s only fair to drag you down with us.
Hurry and binge the series though because there’s a new episode coming this week!
This is according to ~criminal~ Jeff Lowe, however. So as long as you’ll take the word of man who up and stole a zoo out from other criminal, expect the episode … soon?
Netflix has yet to confirm or deny.
Cheers! -Coryelle
