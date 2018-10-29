Brad Paisley Crushes National Anthem

It’s always nerve-wracking to perform the Star-Spangled Banner in front of a crowd, even for a pro like Brad Paisley. He’s performed it at three World Series games, the first two were in 1999 and 2017. He’s a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so you can imagine how excited he was to open up Friday’s game 3.

View this post on Instagram Game! 2! A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

He prepped for his big moment by taking to Instagram teasing fans. He posted a pic of a blue guitar with a LA logo.

He stepped out onto the field with his own Dodger’s jersey, his amp and a guitar and began to do what he did best. Brad said that the best part was when the F-15’s flew over as he sang “home of the brave.”

As we now know, the Dodgers lost the series to the Red Sox, but that doesn’t take away the goosebumps delivered by Brad’s rendition of our Nation’s Anthem! Watch the full performance here:

