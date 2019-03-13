Brad Paisley “put[s] it all out there” and writes a love song for his “worst critic” with “My Miracle”

ABC/Image Group LA – Brad Paisley will be the first to admit he doesn’t necessarily wear his heart on his sleeve when it comes to love songs. But he’s made an exception with his new single, “My Miracle.”

“I write a lot of songs that can be various looks at relationships, from all angles,” he explains, “like ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her,’ where you leave the woman for fishing; other songs, where you get your heart broken and you’re dumped; others where it’s about imperfections.”

“You know, I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Brad confesses. “I don’t typically put it all out there. But in this one I did.”

The West Virginia native pays tribute to his wife of sixteen years, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, comparing her love to a spiritual experience in “My Miracle.”

“This is the most powerful statement I think I can make,” Brad continues, “and the one I wrote it for, she’s my worst critic, typically. But in this case, I think I got it right.”

You can stream or download “My Miracle” now. Fans can also expect to hear it live this Saturday, as Brad headlines the Houston Rodeo.

