Brett Young And Wife Taylor Named Their Baby Girl Something Iconic
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Brett Young and Taylor Mills attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Monday, October 21, Presley Elizabeth entered the world making Brett Young and wife Taylor first time parents.
She was born in Nashville and weighed 8-pounds, 2-ounces. She measured 20.75 inches and both baby and parents are doing great.
Not saying she was named after legendary Elvis Presley, but the name itself is kind of iconic. Who knows, maybe she’ll be a star!
I bet the baby room looks magical.
Congratulations Brett and Taylor! Welcome to this wild world, Presley Elizabeth Young.