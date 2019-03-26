Brooks & Dunn and Blake Shelton ready to go to battle on “The Voice”

Trae Patton/NBCTonight, Brooks & Dunn make their first appearance on season 16 of The Voice, as they serve as Blake Shelton’s advisors during the Battle Rounds.

All totaled, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will appear on the next four episodes of the hit singing competition. You can tune in to watch starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on NBC.

Meanwhile, B&D is getting ready for the April 5 release of REBOOT, the new album that pairs them with some of country’s hottest new stars on new versions of their best-loved hits.

This fall, the legendary duo will officially be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

