Burt Reynolds Dead at Age 82

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Actor Burt Reynolds speaks during a Q&A session at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Burt Reynolds, the iconic star of Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance and Boogie Nights, has died at the age of 82.

Reynolds started off his career with TV westerns in the 1960’s and eventually became a pop-culture sex symbol in the 1970/1980’s.

~Never forget the nearly nude Cosmo photo shoot.~

He was a former athlete turned actor whose “good ol’ boy” nature quickly won the respect/hearts of many.

Reynolds has had health issues in the past, including open heart surgery and drug rehabilitation.

The cause of death was reportedly cardiac arrest.

Love live the mustache.