California Wildfires Deadliest in State History; 50 Fatalities

PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Firefighters try to save a building as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading wildfire has ripped through the town of Paradise, charring 18,000 acres and destroying dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The wildfires raging through parts of Northern and Southern California have caused historic death and destruction.

As the death toll rises, so does the list of those “missing”.

We have three major wildfires: Camp fire, Woolsey fire and Hill fire.

These tragedies combined are known as the deadliest wildfires in state history.

The largest is the Camp fire with the most deaths: 48 confirmed fatalities. Three three firefighters were also injured.

So far, 135,000 acres blackened with a reported 35% containment on the fire.

Of the nearly 9,000 structures destroyed, 7,600 of them were homes.

This fire burns just North of Sacramento, the state capital.

The Woolsey fire in Ventura County is about five hundred miles south of the Butte County Camp fire.

Two confirmed fatalities in the Woolsey fire, as well as three injured firefighters.

Los Angeles, the second largest city in the U.S., sits just outside this fire.

Nearly 500 structures destroyed but 57,000 in danger as the fire burns.

More than 96,000 acres lost and it seems to be nearly half-way contained at 47% containment.

The smallest of the three is the Hill fire with a little less than 5,000 acres burned at 94% containment – nearly fully contained.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their $2.5 million dollar Malibu mansion entirely to the Woolsey fire.

All that stands is charred rubble and a few stone decorations.

Neil Young and Gerard Butler have lost homes, as well.

Chris Woodyard, host of the ABC’s The Bachelor, tweeted that the house they use to film the show went unscathed but the house next door burned to the ground.

Talk about a close call.

I have a few friends in the area that have been evacuated while others have been allowed to return.

Either way, I cannot fathom how devastating it would be to watch entire hillsides, homes and town disappear.

God Bless the firefighters and emergency responders, as well as the volunteers for their bravery, sacrifice and compassion.

Area celebrities have jumped in to help, too!

Lady Gaga, Dave Grohl and Guy Fieri have delivered food/hosted cookouts to feed firefighters and evacuation shelters.

Ellen DeGeneres donated $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County and comedian Whitney Cummings checked in on animals left behind by owners.

If you feel compelled to join in the aid, you may donate HERE.