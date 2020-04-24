Business Of The Week

Campbell’s sprouted from one man’s love of gardening as a hobby and has grown into a full-
service professional nursery and garden center. Their plants are grown on the family farm off a
gravel road just outside Lincoln, where they can ensure the quality you’ve come to depend on.
Campbell’s has deep roots in Lincoln, and they are proud to be a standard of gardening in
southeast Nebraska.
Crafting healthy, beautiful spaces indoors and out is their calling. Their team has an eye on trends
and experience working with Nebraska’s unique environmental challenges. They’re here to help you explore your own creativity and provide you with the tools and knowledge to make your project a success. When you visit Campbell’s, you’ll be greeted by your neighbors who have followed their passion for plants and found a place on our team.
This year, they’re adapting their services to better meet your needs. In addition to traditional landscape design services, they’ve added a Design Center to their 56th & Pine Lake store to give you access to quick, easy advice so you can create a beautiful space in stages to fit your schedule and budget. We’ve also added an online shop so you can plan and execute your landscape from the comfort of your home!
Visit them for annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, gifts and garden accessories, landscape supplies
and solutions, landscape and container design services.
40th & Normal: (402) 483-7891
56th & Pine Lake: (402) 423-1133
Landscape Office: (402) 423-4556
Online at www.campbellsnursery.com