Canada Didn’t Learn Anything From The Hawaiian False Missile Alert Of 2018
The 2018 Hawaii false missile alert has company in the cringe-worthy mistakes category.
Early Sunday, many Ontario residents received a chilling text message regarding a nuclear “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. Turns out, there was no reason to panic but no one knew that at the time.
Officials accidentally sent the warning to residents accompanied by the shrill emergency broadcast sound.
Could you imagine? I would’ve freaked out.
An hour later, officials sent a messaged stating the alert was an error, and there was no danger to the public.
Ontario officials apologized for the mistake, and pledged an investigation.
Some residents took it seriously enough to leave town, like 44-year-old Toronto resident Jim Vlahos.
Vlahos was awakened by the alert, and quickly made hotel plans elsewhere.
“I have no problem leaving my phone on for these types of alerts,” Vlahos said.
I’m sure he wasn’t expecting something so terrifying though!
“But I would expect some more info from the government so I wouldn’t have to overreact the way I did.”
He also said:
“Having watched Chernobyl didn’t help,” referring to the HBO show about the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.
I’ve seen the show and he’s not wrong, I would’ve aced that place in a heart beat.