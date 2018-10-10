Carrie, Kane, Taylor, & FGL Made The American Music Awards 2018 – Winner’s List

It was a record-breaking night for Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards, held live Tuesday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Taylor opened the show with a performance of “I Did Something Bad,” and went on to win four awards, bringing her lifetime total to 23 — breaking Whitney Houston’s record for most AMA wins by a female artist.
Here’s a full list of the 2018 winners at the American Music Awards
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
Migos
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
Favorite Female Artist Country
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown – Kane Brown
Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown “Heaven”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentlys
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Rihanna
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
XXXTENTACION – 17
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – “Finesse”
Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist – Latin
Daddy Yankee
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
Favorite Social Artist of the Year Presented By Xfinity
BTS
New Artist of the Year Presented By Capital One ® Savor® Card
Camila Cabello
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.