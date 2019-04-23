Carrie Underwood Gives Us A Peek At Her 360 Stage For The “Cry Pretty” Tour

In less than two weeks, Carrie Underwood launches her Cry Pretty Tour 360. So she took to social media to give her fans a look at her elaborate new stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We started rehearsals on my new #CryPrettyTour360 stage over the weekend! It’s getting REAL!!!

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

She’s bringing the girl power on tour with her as Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are locked in to open the shows.  The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C..  Dates and venue information can be found by visiting Underwood’s website.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Allergy SZN Sucks Watch now: Michael Ray’s caught between “Her World or Mine” in new single Watch now: Blake Shelton remembers how “God’s Country” stopped him in his tracks the first time he heard it Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban welcome Kelsea Ballerini as the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry Garth Brooks sets his stadium sights on the Great Northwest “Burning Man” confessions: The comedic way Dierks Bentley’s mom puts him in his place