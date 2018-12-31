CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban to take Nashville’s Music City Midnight to TV two ways this year

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban will be everywhere this New Year’s Eve.

In actuality, the CMA Entertainer of the Year will be headlining the annual Music City Midnight celebration in Nashville for the third year in a row. But at the same time, he’ll also be making multiple appearances on several major network specials on December 31.

In addition to hosting and performing on NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Brett Young, Keith will also be on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Keith and wife Nicole Kidman appeared on the special last year as well. CNN’s show starts at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

Blake Shelton’s significant other, Gwen Stefani, will be on the CNN celebration as well, live from her Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas. Blake, on the other hand, will be on the NBC show, which starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will boast the biggest lineup of country stars this December 31, with Florida Georgia LineDan + ShayKane BrownMaren MorrisKelsea Ballerini, and Lauren Alaina all set to sing. The long-running NYE tradition starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

