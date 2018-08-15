Coach Frost Stanned Casey Donahew On Twitter, Invited Him To A Game

The headline is as pure as it sounds.

Twitter is easily one of our favorite platforms and it’s mainly for reasons like this.

Here are the screenshots of what transpired on Twitter:

Casey Donahew noticed “Double Wide Dream” basically busting the speakers during this video blurb of the running backs.

And surprisingly, Coach Frost chimed in to claim the special request.

We’re living for this budding friendship and totally on board to be a part of the party!

During a previous phone conversation with Donahew, I asked him about his drink of choice.

“I’ve traditionally been a Coors Light kind of a guy”, he said.

But if things take a turn, he can adapt.

“If we get to ragin’ a little bit, I’ll mix in a little vodka or tequila.”

*stocks up on limes*

-Coryelle, Nebraska Nights Live #NNL