Congrats, Jason Aldean!

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Some big congrats are in order for Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany. They are expecting baby #2! The announcement was made by soon-to-be big brother, Memphis yesterday (P.S. HOW CUTE IS HE?!)

Memphis is seven months old, which means the family will now have two little ones under two! Jason said the couple wanted to have another baby as soon as possible after they welcomed Memphis in December, “Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out.”

The new baby will also have his two older sisters, Keeley and Kendyl, awaiting his or her arrival.

Congrats, Jason and Brittany!! We can’t wait to see more pics of the cute baby bump.

