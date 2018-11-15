Country Stars Shine on the CMA Red Carpet

RELATED CONTENT

Garth, Kelsea, FGL & More CMA Performance Pics

Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year, co-host Carrie Underwood nabs Female Vocalist of the year, at 52nd annual CMA Awards

WATCH: “The Set List” With a Sneak Peek of CMA Presenters, Performers and Nominees

Listen now: Brad Paisley releases new single “Bucked Off” ahead of CMA Awards performance

Watch now: CMA nominee Kelsea Ballerini insists she won’t win: “It’s not time for me yet”

Watch now: CMA nominees Lady Antebellum look forward to watching new stars, hugging old friends and rooting for Kelsea Ballerini at this year’s show