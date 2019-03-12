Dierks Bentley to help CMA honor 30 educators from across the U.S.

ABC/Image Group LADierks Bentley’s set to host the fourth annual Music Teachers of Excellence Awards Tuesday, April 30 in Nashville.

In all, thirty music educators will be honored: ten from the Nashville metro area, ten more from across Tennessee, and ten from elsewhere in the United States. The event is put on by the CMA Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association.

Each teacher will receive $2500 to use in their own classrooms, as well as $2500 to use any way they’d like.

It’s a cause that’s personal to Dierks, since his own kids are studying music.

“These teachers have gone above and beyond in their classrooms to really bring music to life and their commitment and determination has not gone unnoticed,” he says. “As a parent, I have seen first-hand the importance of music in my children’s lives and its importance in school programs.”

“Every child deserves the chance to feel the power of music, and it’s not possible without supporting these teachers,” Dierks adds.

This is just one of the programs funded by the proceeds from Nashville’s annual CMA Fest. Artists like Dierks donate their time so the proceeds can go toward music education all across the U.S.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.