Do you piggyback or pay?

These days, it’s all about swapping passwords.

Ya know: one person pays for the streaming service (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, etc.) while others piggyback.

It usually evens out because it ends up being a communal effort. One person shares their Netflix while the other swaps their Hulu.

But there are friends/family members who are total looky-loos who simply mooch.

And if that describes you… at least buy the drinks next time! It’s called good Faith!

Where do you fit in the streaming food chain?

-Coryelle #NNL