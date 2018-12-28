Do you piggyback or pay?

These days, it’s all about swapping passwords.
Ya know: one person pays for the streaming service (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, etc.) while others piggyback.
It usually evens out because it ends up being a communal effort. One person shares their Netflix while the other swaps their Hulu.
But there are friends/family members who are total looky-loos who simply mooch.
And if that describes you… at least buy the drinks next time! It’s called good Faith!
Where do you fit in the streaming food chain?
-Coryelle #NNL