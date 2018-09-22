Fall Babies Are Better Students, More Likely To Live Longer & More Fall Facts

FALL ON, WARM LEAVES. FLOAT ON, COOL BREEZE.

Today is the first official day of Fall. Also known as Autumn or Harvest.

It’s also the day that subsequently triggers a flood of pumpkin-spice everything.

Before we get into cool Fall facts – I need to stress my affinity for this spectacular szn.

Fall has been my favorite season since I first tried to enter this world butt-first.

As pretentious as it is, I am compelled to draw attention to the fact that I’ve been stanning Fall long before it became a trend.

(Other Fall babes, you know what I’m talking about.)

But if you’ve joined the Fall lineup, welcome nonetheless.

Now that I’ve attempted to show off my fan girl badge, here are a few awesome facts I found about Fall via Reader’s Digest:

Fall babies are teacher’s pets. If you’re born in September-December, you’re more likely to excel in school; hence be better students. Fall babies are also more likely to live longer. If you’re born in September-November, you are more likely to live to be 100 years old. “Boom-Boom” drives (“balancing the checkbook”, “knockin’ boots” ) get all revved up. Several studies found that testosterone levels spike in both and women. People fall in love more. According to Facebook data, more people change their relationship statuses from “single” to “in a relationship” or “engaged”. Holiday eating habits might not be the only reason for your Fall weight gain. Researchers think that lower levels of vitamin D may be a culprit, as well.

Bonus: ‘Tis the season before Christmas and all through the haunted house, the zombies were stirring including the harvest mouse.