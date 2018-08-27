Garth Brooks Officially Announced Notre Dame Stadium Date – October 20

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Legendary Garth Brooks has no doubt earned the revered title; and for many reasons.

But now, he’ll add “first-ever artist to perform a stand-alone concert at Notre Dame Stadium” to his list of qualifications.

Brooks will pull off this “first” in the stadium’s 88 year history flawlessly, I’m sure.

He announced the show will take place on October 20. Tickets will go on sale September 14, 9AM CST.

The stadium can hold over 80,000 fans so obviously this is a massive show even if numbers were the only factor.

It has long since been a dream of Brooks’ to play Notre Dame Stadium so you know the energy level will be unimaginable.

And that speaks volumes considering he’s a total powerhouse.