WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush sits in a wheelchair as U.S. President Barack Obama (R) escorts him into the East Room during an event at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former President of the United States George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94.

His wife, Barbara, also died in April of this year.

Bush was the 41st President of the United States and father of 43rd President, George W. Bush.

