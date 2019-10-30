Get Your Free Taco Bell Taco TODAY Thanks To Trea Turner
Paso Robles, CA USA - June 7, 2011: A Taco Bell drive thru sign on Niblick St in Paso Robles CA.
The tradition continues!
If a player steals a base at any time during the World Series, YOU get a free taco from Taco Bell.
And lucky for you, today is the day to reap the rewards thanks to Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner.
Turner slid into second base during Game 1 against the Houston Astros, instantly blessing us WITHIN THE FIRST INNING.
You can visit Taco Bell between 2 and 6 p.m. today to get a free Doritos Locos Taco. Even if I wasn’t a fan (although I am) I would dive in on this.
Free food is free food! #StealABase #StealATaco
