Get Your ‘Shine On: Cole Swindell gets into the moonshine business

The Georgia native’s signature brand of 100 proof Peppermint Moonshine is now available from Sugarlands Distilling in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Swindell’s spirit comes in a Mason jar, complete with Cole’s likeness and autograph on the label.

“You ready for some MOONSHINE?” he asked on his socials. “Cole’s Sugarlands Shine is now available… and trust us, you need some! Please remember to sip wisely…” he added.

If you’re 21 or over, you can go to Sugarlands.com to order the ‘shine online, find out where it’s available near you, and check out recipes that feature Cole’s new product.

