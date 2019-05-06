Help Rebuild Dairy Sweet!

The National Weather service confirmed an EF-2 Tornado Sunday Night 5/5 was responsible for the damage in Lincoln. Several homes and businesses were damaged. One in particular was the Dairy Sweet at Coddington and A St. This iconic ice cream and custard shop has been a fixture near Pioneers Park for the last 40 years. It was totally demolished. You can help rebuild C and L Dairy Sweet and reap the rewards of their delicious Pineapple Lemon Ice Cream once again by helping out with the go fund me page here!