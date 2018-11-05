How Early Is TOO Early?

Don’t get me wrong. I am Christmas OBSESSED. It may only be November 5, but I just ordered new Christmas jammies this morning (no shame). But somehow I already feel like I’m behind on the Christmas spirit!

Halloween was less than a week ago, but as I was perusing Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram this weekend it seemed like all of my friends couldn’t get their Christmas decorations up fast enough!

If you know me, I like to decorate for every holiday. So just as I was about to pull out my little pilgrims and turkeys, suddenly everyone has their trees up! Is it too soon? I have to say I think it is. I adore the Christmas season, and decorating my house for the holidays is one of my favorite things to do. But maybe give November a week or two before rushing to get the holiday madness going?

So if you need me, I’ll be dreaming about turkey and pumpkin pie. But I also might be in my new Christmas jammies while doing it…