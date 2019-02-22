How (not) To Land A Job, A Deer Carcass & A Class Clown

Watch these #TBT stories from beyond the mic!

I sat down, drank a beer and chatted with my buddy Grady McGuire for his Nebraska Beer:30 Podcast.

(Thanks, Basement Creators Network)

This episode includes: a deer carcass, how I strong-armed my way into this very job & (shockingly) got kicked out of class…alot.

If you’ve ever wondered what radio is like, this just about sums it up.

But I could “talk forever” about it so feel free to shoot me your questions!

Biggest takeaway: there’s MUCH MORE that goes into radio than just sitting in a chair behind the mic and chances are, the people you hear aren’t just doing it for sh*ts and giggles. It takes passion, long/unpredictable days a whole lot of creativity.

And of course – YOU!