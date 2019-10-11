ICYMI: Carly Pearce And Michael Ray Casually Got Married Sunday
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Michael Ray (L) and Carly Pearce attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The two country stars kept their wedding date and details pretty hush-hush early on.
Eventually us peasants were able to determine a few details like how the date would most likely be in the fall and that Jake Owen was rumored to sing at the wedding.
Turns out both details were true!
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray tied the knot Sunday, Oct. 6, at Drakewood Farm (15 miles north of downtown Nashville) in front of about 100 close family members and friends.
I’m sure you were wondering so let me put your mind at ease: Yes… Jake Owen made his debut as a wedding singer!
Owen sang his song “Made For You” for the couple’s first dance. No pressure or anything.
The group continued the party at the Nashville Palace, a honkytonk near the legendary Grand Ole Opry House, where the couple had their first date. And fell in love.