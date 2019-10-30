It’s Chili And Cinnamon Rolls Weather
This weather is perfect for a Midwest classic: Chili and cinnamon rolls.
So, I fired up the crock pot on Sunday and threw in the makings for A+ comfort food.
(not like I can do my dad’s homemade chili any justice but it’s worth a shot)
My recipe usually includes tomato sauce and diced tomatoes with green chilies and light red kidney, chili and black beans. Dairy and I don’t mix well otherwise I’d add some shredded cheese.
For the protein it’s usually just lean ground beef but sometimes I get fancy with chicken crumbles. If you choose chicken, try adding the southwest tortilla chips. (game changer)
Sparky, an on-air personality with 104.1 The Blaze, offered me a homemade cinnamon roll to go with my fall leftovers. What a pal!
I encourage you to make a massive helping of chili and leave the leftovers to me.
Light a candle, enjoy the grub and appreciate another beautiful fall in Nebraska.
Cheers! -Coryelle