Jake Owen and Girlfriend Welcome Daughter Paris While Saluting Willie Nelson

JakTommaso Boddi/Getty Imagese Owen will always remember April 29 — not just because it’s Willie Nelson’s birthday, but because that’s the day he became a dad for the second time.

Paris is the first child for Jake and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein.  He’s also dad to daughter Olive Pearl with his ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Stapleton makes a cameo on “Game of Thrones” FGL’s Brian Kelley wants to send you on a honeymoon in a treehouse ‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Reveals What’s In His Cup Jason Aldean, Old Dominion and Billy Ray Cyrus Take Us Down The Old Town Dirt Road During The Final Night Of Stagecoach Sam Hunt, Luke Combs and Skynyrd Make Stagecoach Day 2 Lit…Literally Luke, Kane & Cole Warm Up The Desert For Stagecoach Day One