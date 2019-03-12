Jake Owen goes down to… Alabama, to shoot his first movie role in “The Friend”

ABC/Randy Holmes – Jake Owen will make his acting debut in the upcoming movie, The Friend, which is currently being shot in Fairhope, Alabama.

It’s based on the 2015 Esquire autobiographical essay written by Matthew Teague, titled “The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word.” The movie follows Teague’s life after his wife is diagnosed with a terminal illness, and his best friend moves in with them. It’s being filmed in the Alabama town where the story actually took place.

The movie stars How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson from the Fifty Shades movies, and Manchester by the Sea’s Casey Affleck.

Jake plays a friend of The Friend in the film. So far, we don’t know the release date for the movie.

As for the Florida native’s day job, his new album, Greetings from…Jake, arrives March 29. It features his current top ten hit, “Down to the Honkytonk.”

