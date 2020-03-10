Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus Choose Stranger Things Vibe For “This Is Us” Music Video
Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus teamed up for new single called “This Is Us”.
If Noah’s last name sounds familiar, you’re correct – she’s Billy Ray’s daughter and sister to Miley Cyrus.
The two compliment each other very well and might just be fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
In the music video, you’ll notice a black room with water. This is very similar to the room Eleven conjures up in her mind in the show.
Allen confirmed in an interview with CMT that the set totally has a Stranger Things vibe.
See for yourself, watch the video now.