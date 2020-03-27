Joe Diffie passes away at 61 due to Corona Virus
CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 04: Singer/Songwriter Joe Diffie performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 at Heritage Park on June 4, 2016 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pepsi's Rock The South )
Country Icon Joe Diffie revealed on Friday afternoon (3/27) that he as tested positive for Corona virus. The sad announcement came on Sunday 3/29 is that he has passed away. The former demo singer turned Country music star had several number one hits in the 90’s and still continued to be a fan favorite at shows. He was under the care of the proper medical professionals. He urged all of us to stay home and do all you can do to stop the spread of the virus prior to his passing. He is survived by his wife Tara and 5 children. Read more here