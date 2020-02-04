Jon Pardi Prescribed 4th No. 1 Hit With Single “Heartache Medication”

Jon Pardi’s latest single “Heartache Medication” became his 4th #1 hit, Monday.
The track took the top spot on Mediabase’s newest country radio singles chart, replacing Dan + Shay’s Justin Bieber collaboration, “10,000 Hours.”
It isn’t very surprising because Pardi’s music typically brings the energy.
Back in May, Pardi told Nash Country Daily that the song’s got:
“an ’80s George Strait ‘Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to.”
You can count on the country star for feel-good music. Pardi commented:
“That’s something I really wanted for this album. There really are no sad songs on this record–it covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on and having a good time.”
Congratulations on the 4th hit single, Jon Pardi! Watch the music video now.