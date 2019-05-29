Just days after setting a Nissan Stadium record, Eric Church reveals he’ll return for CMA Fest

ABC/Image Group LAEric Church played for a record crowd Saturday night at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. On Tuesday, the Country Music Association revealed he’ll be back in a little more than a week for CMA Fest.

The Chief is set to return to the home of the Tennessee Titans on June 7. He’s scheduled to take the stage at 10:45 p.m. CT that Friday night, right before Carrie Underwood closes things out at 11:30.

Some four-day passes for country music’s ultimate fan gathering still remain. You can find out more at CMAFest.com.

The 56,521 fans who turned out for last Saturday night’s stop on Eric’s Double Down Tour helped set an attendance record for the venue. He also became the only solo artist in the two-decade history of the stadium to headline without an opening act.

You can check out Eric’s new video for “Some of It” on YouTube now, which he debuted this weekend for the Music City crowd.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.