KACEY MUSGRAVES AND DOLLY PARTON STOLE THE GRAMMYS AND ITS LEGENDARY

WIG SNATCHED!

First and foremost, Kacey Musgraves won BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR with Golden Hour.

BEST. ALBUM. OF. THE. YEAR.

Not many country artists have taken this title, let alone a female country artist.

Kacey also won Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance with “Butterflies” and Best Country Song with “Space Cowboy” (written by Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally).

We’re so thrilled!!!!

We also need need to discuss the Dolly Parton tribute and how STELLAR she looked.

“Parton” me but Dolly slayed harder than me on my best night out with all the ritz so there’s that.

The tribute featured Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Katy Perry and Linda Perry.

They definitely did The Dolly proud.

Brandi Carlile also won big!

She scored Best Americana Album with “By The Way, I Forgive You” and Best American Roots Performance and Song with “The Joke” (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth).

And of course, congratulations to Dan + Shay for taking home Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Tequila”!

The 2019 Grammy’s really set the bar for this year’s artistry. We cannot wait to see (or hear) what’s in store.

Cheers! #NNL -Coryelle