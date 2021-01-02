Kane Brown Impersonates Katelyn And Nails It
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: (L-R) Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kane Brown hilariously impersonates his wife, Katelyn, in a video recently posted to his Instagram. It’s always fun in relationships when you’re able to poke fun at each other!
Oh! And don’t worry, there’s a bonus video posted on his Instagram of the bloopers.