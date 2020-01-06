      Weather Alert

Keith Urban Among Artists Pledging Money To Aid Australian Wildfire Crisis

Jan 6, 2020 @ 3:43pm
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Keith Urban performs onstage during the 54th Acaemy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and Pink have pledged money to aid in Australia’s wildfire crisis among many others.

Urban posted to Instagram over the weekend:

Urban was born in New Zealand and grew up in Queensland, Australia before becoming the mega country music star he is today.

 

Pop-rock singer Pink also pledged on Instagram to donate $500,000 to help firefighters battling blazes across the Down Under continent:

Stranger Things actor and fellow Aussie Dacre Montgomery also started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $60,000. He told fans in a video, “Australia is in dire need of your help.”

 

TAGS
aid artists Australia country crisis Dacre fight fire Keith Kidman KX969 KZKX money music Nicole Pink pledge Urban Wildfire
Contests
George Strait in Vegas
1 week ago