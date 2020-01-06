Keith Urban Among Artists Pledging Money To Aid Australian Wildfire Crisis
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Keith Urban performs onstage during the 54th Acaemy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and Pink have pledged money to aid in Australia’s wildfire crisis among many others.
Urban posted to Instagram over the weekend:
Urban was born in New Zealand and grew up in Queensland, Australia before becoming the mega country music star he is today.
Pop-rock singer Pink also pledged on Instagram to donate $500,000 to help firefighters battling blazes across the Down Under continent:
Stranger Things actor and fellow Aussie Dacre Montgomery also started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $60,000. He told fans in a video, “Australia is in dire need of your help.”