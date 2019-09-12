Kelsea Ballerini “Picks” Birthday Posts Flawlessly
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Happy birthday, Kelsea Ballerini!
Although Kelsea is excited to take on her late-20’s (26), she has a lot to say about age 25 first.
Today, Ballerini has shared a string of birthday posts via Instagram, saying this about her passing age:
“25- the year I learned that even the ‘homecoming queen’ cries. I settled into my imperfections and stopped being scared to be emotional.”
Read the rest of this post HERE.
There’s another post featuring a throwback picture of a younger Kelsea singing into a microphone almost too big for her little hands and sporting a typical late 90’s child’s outfit.
But the real kicker is the post she most recently shared.
Ballerini chose a picture of her enjoying beach life. She’s wearing a black, open-back swimsuit seemingly unaware anyone is behind her. It’s not a “sexy” pic. It isn’t even high-quality.
It’s literally a picture of her from behind – picking an old-school wedgie.
The caption is gold: “25- the year a stranger with a camera taught me how to “pick” my battles.”
See the bottom blunder here.
Kelsea Ballerini has truly “cracked” the code to birthday humor.
Cheers! -Coryelle
#NNL