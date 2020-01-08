Kelsea Ballerini Shares Insight On Middle School Bullies To Help Young Fan
A tale as old as time. Middle school bullies. That’s it, that’s the tale.
Sometimes it helps to reach out to your role models for a little advice or solace.
Kelsea Ballerini didn’t shy away from doling out some sweet advice to a young fan this week. The fan, Ellie, wrote her a letter asking for help dealing with bullies.
“I recently started middle school and it’s been really hard on me and my friend…I wanted to write to you because listening to your songs has changed my world!”
First of all, how touching. Ellie goes on to say:
“I’ve been feeling really sad because people have said some nasty things that I try not to acknowledge.”
Ballerini replied on Instagram,
“Middle school was really hard for me too. It’s a time when everyone is starting to discover who they are, it’s awkward and emotional, and unfortunately the way some people feel like they have it together is by tearing other people apart. Try your best to breathe through it and let it roll off of you, and please please remember that it’s not your weight to carry. It will make you stronger and full of grace. I also promise that middle school will be over before you know it. Hang in there, my little homecoming queen.”