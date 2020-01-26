Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Among 9 Killed In Southern California Helicopter Crash
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
*UPDATE* Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has died at age 41.
Bryant is among 9 people killed Sunday in a Southern California helicopter crash. Reports of Bryant’s involvement flooded the internet mid-afternoon Sunday and have since been confirmed.
This is a developing story.