KX 96.9’s Spring Cash & Concerts Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

NATIONAL Spring 2019 CASH CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

 

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

 

  1. Promotional Period: The Spring 2019 Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 through Friday, April 26, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”).

 

  1. Entry Deadline:  The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:59pm in the participating stations respective time zone.

 

  1. Eligibility

 

  1. The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, other participating broadcast companies, Aptivada, and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household.  This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

 

The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest will also be known as:

 

KKSS-FM

The 25K Kiss Cash Code

KKRG-FM

The Brooke and Jubal 25k Payday

KIOT-FM

Coyote Cash Keyword Payday

KABG-FM

The Big 25k Cash Stash

KLVO-FM

¡El Dinero Habla! Y Más Con $1,000 Al Día! (Money Talks!)

KJFA-AM

¡Asegurate $1000 Al Dia! (Secure $1,000 A Day!)

KXGL-FM

THE BIG FAB CASH GRAB

KGNC-FM

GRAND IN YOUR HAND

KGNC-AM

THE GRAND SLAM SWEEPSTAKES

KAYO-FM

Words that Win

KBRJ-FM

Nichols and Dimes

KEAG-FM

Money Monster

KFQD-AM

What’s The Word?

KHAR-AM

Word that Wins

KMXS-FM

25K Giveaway

KWHL-FM

Cash Grab

WAYV-FM

Pay Your Bills

WERV-FM

Keyword Cash

WCCQ-FM

Thousand Dollar Lyric

WSSR-FM

Spring Cha-Ching

WRXQ-FM

Go F(und) Yourself

WJOL-AM

Money Talks

KATE-AM

KATE’s Cash

KCPI-FM

Breeze Bucks for KCPI

KAUS-AM

Win Mower Cash

KAUS-FM

Us Country’s Cash Crop

KLLY-FM

Energy Pays Your Bills

KKBB-FM

Groove Cash Stash

KNZR-AM/FM

Money Talks

KKWK-FM

Wilhite & Wall’s Mad Money

KAAN-AM

KAAN Sports Radio Cash Cup

KBRK-AM

Spring Ka-Ching

KBRK-FM

Spring Ka-Ching

KDBX-FM

Spring Ka-Ching

KJJQ-AM

Spring Ka-Ching

KKQQ-FM

Spring Ka-Ching

WHBC-AM

News-Talk 1480 WHBC Spring Ka-Ching

WHBC-FM

Mic 94.1 Mix Money

WXST-FM

The $1K A Day Giveaway

WAVF-FM

Grand In Your Hand

WCKN-FM

The $1,000 Winning Word

WMXZ-FM

The $1,000 Winning Word

WMXZ-HD 2

The What The Heck Check

WSPO-FM

The $1,000 Winning Word

WHXT-FM

A LOT OF CASH

WWDM-FM

$25,000 Big Cash Giveaway

WARQ-FM

Spring Ka-Ching

WMFX-FM

Color Me Rich

WARQ-HD2

Pay For The A

KJSK-AM

Spring Into Cash

KKOT-FM

Spring Into Cash

KLIR-FM

Spring Into Cash

KTTT-AM

Spring Into Cash

KZEN-FM

Spring Into Cash

WGTZ-FM

JACK’S FOUR LETTER WORDS

WCLI-FM

Rob the Hank Bank

WDHT-FM

Hot 102.9 Hashtag

WROU-FM

Funky Fast Cash Giveaway

WING-AM

WING’s Mascot Madness

KKUS

Spring Me The Money

KOOI

Jack’s Four Letter Words

KOYE

Escribe y Gana con La Invasora

KYKX

Kickin’ Cash & Takin’ Names

KMCD-AM

Classic 96 Economic Stimulas

KKFD-FM

Classic 96 Economic Stimulas

KUIC-FM

The KUIC Cash Tree

KKIQ-FM

The KKIQ Cash Tree

KKDV-FM

The KKDV Cash Tree

KJFF-AM

Spring Ka-Ching

KREI-AM

Spring Ka-Ching

KTJJ-FM

Spring Ka-Ching

KIAQ-FM

Springing Into Cash Contest

KKEZ-FM

Springing Into Cash Contest

KTLB-FM

Springing Into Cash Contest

KVFD-AM

Springing Into Cash Contest

KWMT-AM

Springing Into Cash Contest

KXFT-FM

Springing Into Cash Contest

KZLB-FM

Springing Into Cash Contest

WBTU-FM

$1000 At Work Payday

WJFX-FM

Delete Your Debt

WJFX-HD2

Breakfast Club Cash

WJFX-HD3

Steve Harvey Mo Money Giveaway

WWFW-FM

Sunny at Work Bonus

WXKE-FM

Bob & Tom’s Funny Money

WVBX-FM

Win Cardi’s Cash

WWUZ-FM

Rock the Cashbox

WFLS-FM

Steve & Jessica’s Cash

KDUX-FM

KDUX Cash Stash

KXXK-FM

KIX 95.3 Cash Code

KRTI-FM

Spring Ka-Ching

WIKZ-FM

Mix95.1 Spring Ka-Ching

WDLD-FM

Live 96.7 Go Fund Yourself

WQCM-FM

94.3 WQCM Big Fat Bribe

WJMI

Big Payback

WKXI

Grand Cash Payout

WRKS

Every day is payday

WJNT

Spring Ka-Ching

WJXN-FM

ALEXA’S FOUR LETTER WORD

WIIL-FM

Clicks for Cash

WLIP-AM

Clicks for Cash

WGKS-FM

$1,000 A DAY AT WORK CASH

WBVX-FM

STASH O’ CASH

WCDA-FM
