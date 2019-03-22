KX 96.9’s Spring Cash & Concerts Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

NATIONAL Spring 2019 CASH CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Promotional Period: The Spring 2019 Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 through Friday, April 26, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”).

Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:59pm in the participating stations respective time zone.

Eligibility

The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, other participating broadcast companies, Aptivada, and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest will also be known as: