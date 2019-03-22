KX 96.9’s Spring Cash & Concerts Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
NATIONAL Spring 2019 CASH CONTEST
*This is a National Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Promotional Period: The Spring 2019 Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 through Friday, April 26, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”).
Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:59pm in the participating stations respective time zone.
Eligibility
The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, other participating broadcast companies, Aptivada, and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.
The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest will also be known as:
|
KKSS-FM
|
The 25K Kiss Cash Code
|
KKRG-FM
|
The Brooke and Jubal 25k Payday
|
KIOT-FM
|
Coyote Cash Keyword Payday
|
KABG-FM
|
The Big 25k Cash Stash
|
KLVO-FM
|
¡El Dinero Habla! Y Más Con $1,000 Al Día! (Money Talks!)
|
KJFA-AM
|
¡Asegurate $1000 Al Dia! (Secure $1,000 A Day!)
|
KXGL-FM
|
THE BIG FAB CASH GRAB
|
KGNC-FM
|
GRAND IN YOUR HAND
|
KGNC-AM
|
THE GRAND SLAM SWEEPSTAKES
|
KAYO-FM
|
Words that Win
|
KBRJ-FM
|
Nichols and Dimes
|
KEAG-FM
|
Money Monster
|
KFQD-AM
|
What’s The Word?
|
KHAR-AM
|
Word that Wins
|
KMXS-FM
|
25K Giveaway
|
KWHL-FM
|
Cash Grab
|
WAYV-FM
|
Pay Your Bills
|
WERV-FM
|
Keyword Cash
|
WCCQ-FM
|
Thousand Dollar Lyric
|
WSSR-FM
|
Spring Cha-Ching
|
WRXQ-FM
|
Go F(und) Yourself
|
WJOL-AM
|
Money Talks
|
KATE-AM
|
KATE’s Cash
|
KCPI-FM
|
Breeze Bucks for KCPI
|
KAUS-AM
|
Win Mower Cash
|
KAUS-FM
|
Us Country’s Cash Crop
|
KLLY-FM
|
Energy Pays Your Bills
|
KKBB-FM
|
Groove Cash Stash
|
KNZR-AM/FM
|
Money Talks
|
KKWK-FM
|
Wilhite & Wall’s Mad Money
|
KAAN-AM
|
KAAN Sports Radio Cash Cup
|
KBRK-AM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
KBRK-FM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
KDBX-FM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
KJJQ-AM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
KKQQ-FM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
WHBC-AM
|
News-Talk 1480 WHBC Spring Ka-Ching
|
WHBC-FM
|
Mic 94.1 Mix Money
|
WXST-FM
|
The $1K A Day Giveaway
|
WAVF-FM
|
Grand In Your Hand
|
WCKN-FM
|
The $1,000 Winning Word
|
WMXZ-FM
|
The $1,000 Winning Word
|
WMXZ-HD 2
|
The What The Heck Check
|
WSPO-FM
|
The $1,000 Winning Word
|
WHXT-FM
|
A LOT OF CASH
|
WWDM-FM
|
$25,000 Big Cash Giveaway
|
WARQ-FM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
WMFX-FM
|
Color Me Rich
|
WARQ-HD2
|
Pay For The A
|
KJSK-AM
|
Spring Into Cash
|
KKOT-FM
|
Spring Into Cash
|
KLIR-FM
|
Spring Into Cash
|
KTTT-AM
|
Spring Into Cash
|
KZEN-FM
|
Spring Into Cash
|
WGTZ-FM
|
JACK’S FOUR LETTER WORDS
|
WCLI-FM
|
Rob the Hank Bank
|
WDHT-FM
|
Hot 102.9 Hashtag
|
WROU-FM
|
Funky Fast Cash Giveaway
|
WING-AM
|
WING’s Mascot Madness
|
KKUS
|
Spring Me The Money
|
KOOI
|
Jack’s Four Letter Words
|
KOYE
|
Escribe y Gana con La Invasora
|
KYKX
|
Kickin’ Cash & Takin’ Names
|
KMCD-AM
|
Classic 96 Economic Stimulas
|
KKFD-FM
|
Classic 96 Economic Stimulas
|
KUIC-FM
|
The KUIC Cash Tree
|
KKIQ-FM
|
The KKIQ Cash Tree
|
KKDV-FM
|
The KKDV Cash Tree
|
KJFF-AM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
KREI-AM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
KTJJ-FM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
KIAQ-FM
|
Springing Into Cash Contest
|
KKEZ-FM
|
Springing Into Cash Contest
|
KTLB-FM
|
Springing Into Cash Contest
|
KVFD-AM
|
Springing Into Cash Contest
|
KWMT-AM
|
Springing Into Cash Contest
|
KXFT-FM
|
Springing Into Cash Contest
|
KZLB-FM
|
Springing Into Cash Contest
|
WBTU-FM
|
$1000 At Work Payday
|
WJFX-FM
|
Delete Your Debt
|
WJFX-HD2
|
Breakfast Club Cash
|
WJFX-HD3
|
Steve Harvey Mo Money Giveaway
|
WWFW-FM
|
Sunny at Work Bonus
|
WXKE-FM
|
Bob & Tom’s Funny Money
|
WVBX-FM
|
Win Cardi’s Cash
|
WWUZ-FM
|
Rock the Cashbox
|
WFLS-FM
|
Steve & Jessica’s Cash
|
KDUX-FM
|
KDUX Cash Stash
|
KXXK-FM
|
KIX 95.3 Cash Code
|
KRTI-FM
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
WIKZ-FM
|
Mix95.1 Spring Ka-Ching
|
WDLD-FM
|
Live 96.7 Go Fund Yourself
|
WQCM-FM
|
94.3 WQCM Big Fat Bribe
|
WJMI
|
Big Payback
|
WKXI
|
Grand Cash Payout
|
WRKS
|
Every day is payday
|
WJNT
|
Spring Ka-Ching
|
WJXN-FM
|
ALEXA’S FOUR LETTER WORD
|
WIIL-FM
|
Clicks for Cash
|
WLIP-AM
|
Clicks for Cash
|
WGKS-FM
|
$1,000 A DAY AT WORK CASH
|
WBVX-FM
|
STASH O’ CASH
|
WCDA-FM