KX96.9 & Starlite Event Center Raise Over $60,000 At Nebraska Flood Relief Benefit

Patrons and staff dancing during Spring Fever concert & auction benefiting Nebraska Flood Relief | 3/29, 2019 | Bucka Ruse on stage

The KX96.9 Spring Fever Concert and Auction on Friday, March 29, 2019 was a tremendous success thanks to you!

The event was a tremendous success raising over $60,000 for Nebraska flood relief efforts.

Hundreds of generous friends, families and volunteers packed the Starlite Event Center to nearly capacity just outside Wahoo, NE.

Thank you to Sanderson Auctions of Wahoo for orchestrating the live and silent auctions flawlessly and Frontier Co-Op for filling hundred of bellies with pork, catfish, slaw and homemade fries/chips. Still drooling.

We’re incredibly grateful for the beautiful representation of neighbors helping neighbors. Correction; Nebraskans helping Nebraskans.

Another huge thank you to local acts Dylan Bloom, Bucka Ruse & Sack Of Lions for the entertainment and bringing the event to life.

Alpha Media and Starlite Event Center will donate 100% of the donations to the Nebraska Red Cross.

Amanda Leise Photography sent proxy Kaleb Duncan Photography to capture the event!

See if you made the cut 😉