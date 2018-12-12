Leave Message for Santa!

I love doing things like this with my kids! You can leave a message for Santa at this number! Call the North Pole direct at 605-313-4000!

Time is running out to get your kids’ holiday wishes to Santa Claus! Call now and add a little magic to your family’s holiday traditions!

It’s the perfect way to come together for some holiday fun — and find out what everyone wants for Christmas. When you use your mobile phone, Santa will send a text so you can listen to your child’s message (standard messaging rates apply).