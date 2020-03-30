Since most students have had their proms and spirit weeks canceled this semester, we’re going to do something fun. It’s the KX “Lift Your Spirits Week”!
Starting on Monday, every day we will have a different “spirit week” theme. Play along and post pictures of you, your kids or even your pets! Let’s have some fun while we’re spending more time at home.
Here’s the schedule:
Monday: GBR day (Post Your Husker Pride!)
Tuesday: Wacky hair day
Wednesday: Pajama day
Thursday: School pride day
Friday: Fancy/formal Friday (Celebrate with us by putting on Prom Dresses & bust out your Suit/Tux and we’ll have a Virtual Prom)
Saturday: Lift your “spirits” day 😉