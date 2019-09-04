Lincoln…A Driver’s Paradise?
Potholes, road rage, construction, oh my!
Despite whatever gripes you may have about driving in the LNK, our city is one of the best places to drive! Lincoln came in third out of all US cities as a “best city to drive”, according to WalletHub.
Now you may be wondering what makes Lincoln so special. Well, they ranked the city with criteria that you may not expect. Things like: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, and safety were top categories. Those definitely put our high score into perspective.
You can read all about Lincoln and the other cities here.
Now while you’re stuck in traffic today, just know that it is the third best traffic in the whole country!!