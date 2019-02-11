Listen now: Luke Combs sparks a Brooks & Dunn “REBOOT”

Arista NashvilleAll week, Brooks & Dunn have been teasing a #Reboot on their socials, and now the mystery is solved: the legendary country duo has secretly been back in the studio for the first time since 2007 to record new versions of their biggest hits with some of the hottest names in country music.

You can stream or download the first two tracks now: “Believe” with Kane Brown and “Brand New Man” featuring Luke Combs.

In fact, it was Luke’s admiration for B&D that sparked the idea for the project, after a chance meeting with the duo’s manager.

“Brooks & Dunn’s music absolutely had a tremendous impact on me,” Luke says. “To me, they invented that foot stomping, driving sound.”

“And it’s so cool that this has turned into such an awesome album,” he adds, “with artists that actually grew up listening to Brooks & Dunn. Their music was so influential to us that having the chance to come in and bounce ideas off the guys and sing with them in the studio was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, LANCO, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Kacey Musgraves and more will all be part of the 12-track album.

Brooks & Dunn’s REBOOT is set to arrive April 5.

