Listen now: Thomas Rhett takes a nostalgic trip back to “Center Point Road” with Kelsea Ballerini

The Valory Music Co.A week before the release of his fourth album, Thomas Rhett is unveiling the title track, which features his former tour mate and two-time CMA Fest co-host, Kelsea Ballerini.

“‘Center Point Road’ to me is very nostalgic,” TR reflects. “It’s about being young and thinking ‘This is as complicated as life is ever going to get,’ not realizing one day you move on to the next chapter and it comes at you quickly.”

“Kelsea and I have been good friends for years now,” he continues, “and with her growing up similarly in a Tennessee town, I knew she would relate to what we were writing about. She absolutely nailed it.”

Center Point Road is the name of the street where Thomas Rhett grew up, in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville. Kelsea was born and raised farther east, in Knoxville.

Next Friday, TR will celebrate the arrival of his new album by playing the Today show’s concert series in New York City.

“Center Point Road” is available to stream or download now, or you can check out its lyric video on YouTube.

