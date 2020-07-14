Little Hank Has Something To Say About Cow Farts
Your favorite pint-sized cowpoke is here to fight the good fight against cow farts!
Check out Mason Ramsey as the voice behind the new Burger King jingle.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>cow farts & burps are no laughing matter. they release methane, contributing to climate change. that’s why we’re working to change our cows’ diet by adding lemongrass to reduce their emissions by approximately 33%. learn about our ongoing study: <a href=”https://t.co/kPCXpjfbGL”>https://t.co/kPCXpjfbGL</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CowsMenu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#CowsMenu</a> <a href=”https://t.co/DnmF8gVVL0″>pic.twitter.com/DnmF8gVVL0</a></p>— Burger King (@BurgerKing) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BurgerKing/status/1282978244329967617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>