Luke Bryan enlists Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina for “Crash My Playa”‘s “5th Year Fiesta”

CID PresentsThomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, and Lauren Alaina will all be heading to the Caribbean with Luke Bryan this January. They’re all set to take the stage for Crash My Playa — 5th Year Fiesta, scheduled for January 23-26 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

This will be TR and Lauren’s first time playing the all-inclusive getaway vacation, while Dustin’s been there for every year prior.

“I can’t even imagine doing these shows without Dustin a part of it,” Luke says. “This makes 5 for 5!”

The “Good Girl” hitmaker shares Luke’s sentiment.

“Getting to kick off the last four years at Crash My Playa has been amazing,” Dustin reflects. “I’ve made so many friends and memories and look forward to going 5 for 5 with my big bro Luke!”

Lauren, meanwhile, predicts things may get a little out of hand.

“I have a feeling this will be a trip to remember, or at least try really hard to remember,” she jokes. “Those boys are crazy. I’m so excited and honored to be a part of it.”

Expect further announcements about talent in the weeks to come. You can find out more at CrashMyPlaya.com.

