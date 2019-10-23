Luke Bryan Turns Opry Into Pink Paradise
Commemorative sign with some precepts for Breast Cancer Awareness Mont in October -or Pinktober- decorated with pink ribbons.
On Tuesday evening, Luke Bryan turned the Grand Ole Opry into a pink paradise.
No, this isn’t HGTV. Bryan isn’t flipping this house. He’s just flipping the switch to transform the Opry into a pink-colored haven in honor of October being breast cancer awareness month.
Supporters have also shown their support in unique ways! For example: Some people have set up their Christmas trees early and decked them out in all pink.
Many locals joined the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday, October 20th, at Holmes Lake Park, too.
Watch Luke “flip out”.